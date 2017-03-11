BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:50 P.M.) – The death toll is quickly rising from this afternoon’s twin bombings in Syria’s capital, making today’s attack the deadliest to hit Damascus this year.

According to Al-Masdar’s field correspondents in Damascus, two IEDs were detonate near the Bab Al-Shughour Cemetery area of the capital, killing more than 40 civilians and wounding 65 others.

No group has claimed responsibility for these deadly terrorist attacks; however, the culprits are likely from the Islamic State (ISIS) or newly formed jihadist coalition “Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.”

Today’s attack is the third time this year that terrorists have terrorized the Syrian capital and its residents.

