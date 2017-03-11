The Shocking Truth About Sweden 11 Saturday Mar 2017 Posted by friendsofsyria in news ≈ 2 Comments TagsSweden Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Willow Bell said:
I just put a comment on the info wars site and began another when I lost the channel. Won’t start that again but this girl is a neo-nazi, very confused and not a help to Syria.
One thing to repeat, the west has to stop living off the spoils of war.
LikeLike
Paulo Henrique said:
Be attacked is one thing; bring the enemy for into your house is another…
LikeLike