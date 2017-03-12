The portal “RusVesna” has obtained an exclusive footage of a village in the Syrian province of Aleppo that is being shelled by the Turkish forces right in the moment as the Russian aid convoy arrives.

On March 8th, 2017 the Russian humanitarian convoy left the city of Aleppo for the town of Ajami, located in the countryside of Manbij, east of Aleppo. The footage shows the arrival of the Russian Ministry of Defense humanitarian convoy at the building of the police station in the outskirts of the town of Ajami.

During the reconnaissance of the area, the Turkish forces launched heavy artillery shelling right next to the convoy.

Despite the difficult circumstances, the commander of the Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties of the City of Aleppo decided to proceed in order to reach the destination and continue with reconnaissance of the area.

Local residents – Arabs, who spoke to RusVesna, said they were members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and that they hate Erdogan and are ready to fight for the liberation of Syria from the occupation by Turkey and the terrorist groups.

“We, the Syrians, are united and stand for Bashar Al Assad! We are here to liberate Syria from terrorism and the Turkish occupation. They all want to destroy Syria, but we, the Syrian people, are against Turkey and its President Erdogan. Erdogan and the heads of Arab states are traitors, they want to sell to Syria and bathe in the Syrian people’s blood. We, the Syrian people are fighting for a united Syria and for our President Bashar al-Assad! Russia, Thank you, Russia!”, they were heard saying.