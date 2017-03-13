DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:30 P.M.) – The Islamic State’s latest offensive in Deir Ezzor did not go to plan as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) left scores of ISIS militants scattered across the battlefield after repelling jihadist attacks on the perimeter of Deir Ezzor Airbase.

Despite encountering six ISIS suicide bombers, entrenched elements of the SAA and National Defence Forces (NDF) managed to hold their ground, not conceding a single inch of territory to the Islamic State on Sunday.

Later, it was revealed by photos released by Amaq Agency that the suicide bombers were child soldiers and part of the Islamic State’s infamous ‘Caliphate Cubs’.

Fortunately for the besieged government troops, most of the suicidal jihadist teens were shot dead prior to detonating their explosive belts:

Some reports suggest ISIS is keen to set up a new capital in Deir Ezzor city if Raqqa was to be captured by either the SAA or Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). ISIS already controls the majority of Deir Ezzor province but is yet to defeat the SAA in the provincial capital despite a three-year long siege.

