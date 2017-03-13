Fulfilling Putin’s promise that Russia would destroy U.S.-backed terrorist groups such as ISIS, Russian Aerospace forces successfully obliterated the al-Nusra HQ on February 28.

On February 28, the headquarters of the al-Nusra terrorist group near Rasm al-Eis village, 28 kilometers south-west of Aleppo, was destroyed by a KAB-500 guided bomb launched by an Su-24 fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace forces, Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi, the chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate, said on Friday.

“As a result, 67 terrorists, including 19 field commanders — natives of the North Caucasus and Central Asia, were eliminated. 104 militants were injured,” Rudskoi said.

Aleppo was a powerful economic center of Syria before the beginning of the civil war in 2011. It had been under militants’ control for several years and was significantly damaged during the conflict.

The city was liberated by the government forces in December 2016.

Russian mine disposal units have been clearing the Aleppo from mines since the city was freed from militants 2016.

Despite several “rebrandings”, al-Nusra has never been able to hide the fact that it has received direct and indirect support from the CIA.

Keep at it, Russia. A job well done.

Here’s a video for those who enjoy watching “moderate” rebel whack-a-mole:

