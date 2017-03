Raqqa, SANA – Turkish regime forces killed at least three Syrian civilians in the countryside of Raqqa province near the Syrian-Turkish borders.

Local sources told SANA’s reporter that members of the Turkish border guard opened fire on a group of civilians near Um Sahrij village in Tal Abyad area in the northern countryside of Raqqa, an area close to the Turkish borders, claiming the lives of three of the civilians.

Manar al-Freih / Hazem Sabbagh

source