Assad: No one invited US to Manbij, all foreign troops in Syria without permission are ‘invaders’

Donald Trump is continuing Obamas illegal invasions of Sovereign Nations against International law.

Only in power for a few months and US Warmongering continues. Trump has broken his election promises of no more invasions and has actually put boots on the ground in Syria.

“Any foreign troops coming to Syria without our invitation or consultation or permission, they are invaders, whether they are American, Turkish, or any other one,” Assad told Chinese PHOENIX TV, as cited by the Syrian state-run SANA news agency.

The US military boasting the US flag are the enemy of all groups fighting in Syria. Uninvited, interfering and completely getting in the way as Russia and Syria prepare to attack Raqqa while trying to protect the Syrian citizens who are being held hostage there.

Are we now going to see the US military go in and attack with no regard to collateral damage. They have no communication with the Syrians and Russians and the way it looks at the moment is that the only reason they are there is to protect ISIS and any US military who maybe in Raqqa giving help to ISIS as they were doing in Aleppo.

In a few months the war in Syria will be over, but the US have to interfere to prevent this happening and continue their never ending wars. This intervention, could possible result in a world war, with this idiotic decision.

Trump better start getting his body bags ready as the US will not be fighting one enemy in Syria and will be attacked on all fronts.

JLC/FOS