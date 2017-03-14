DAMASCUS, SYRIA (1:00) – A mini bus exploded today in Wadi al-Dhahab district in the central province of Homs, injuring civilians.

According to state media, the blast occurred as militants detonated an IED planted in a mini bus carrying civilians. Five civilians were injured in the attack.

The former rebel-heartland was hit by twin suicide attacks last month carried out by the Islamic State group. The attacks killed dozens including a senior security commander.

Yesterday, rebel forces agreed to surrender Al-Wa’er neighborhood; the last insurgent-held district in Homs, to the government forces after mediation by the Russian Reconciliation Center.