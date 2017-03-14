DAMASCUS, SYRIA (0:00 A.M.) – The moment Syrian government forces entered the Palmyra Silos earlier today, an ISIS suicide bomber plunged headlong towards the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in a vehicle packed with explosives.

Despite claims by Amaq Agency to the contrary, an Al-Masdar News source said the car was blown up prior to reaching the advancing SAA units; effectively, no SAA casualties were sustained. The event was filmed by the Islamic State outlet from afar:

The suicidal driver, nicknamed Abou Muhammad al-Indonesi, held an Indonesian passport. It is not known when he traveled to Syria to joined the Islamic State’s ranks.

Meanwhile, the SAA managed to impose full control over the Palmyra Silos and its near surroundings after brief skirmishes with other ISIS militants.

Shortly after, Syrian troops posed for the camera to celebrate the victory: