BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) liberation of Al-Khafsa earlier this month, paved the way for engineering crews to repair several sites that once provided electricity and water to people of Aleppo.

On Tuesday, army sources informed Al-Masdar News that the government plans to restore both electricity and water to not only Aleppo City, but also, Kurdish-controlled Menbeij and its surrounding villages.

Menbeij was liberated by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), last year, during their massive offensive against the Islamic State (ISIS) terror organisation in the northeastern countryside of Aleppo.

Turkish-controlled Al-Bab will not receive these amenities due to the fact that the rebel forces inside the city do not want to reconcile with the government.

