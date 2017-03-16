Director of the Airwars monitoring organisation Chris Woods gave an interview on the findings of a recent report published by the group on recent civilian casualties in Iraq at Goldsmith’s University in London on Monday.

Woods said that the team had observed “a remarkable change at Mosul” since the US-led coalition airstrikes on the town began. According to the researcher hundreds of civilians are “reported killed every week now by coalition airstrikes.”

He added that his team were witnessing “worse numbers now in Mosul than we did during Aleppo.”

“We didn’t see that level of death in Aleppo, yet we did during, the final stages of Aleppo – in fact all through the Aleppo siege – we saw significant international media coverage. So why is there this difference? Why does [the] international media not want to engage on civilian casualties in Mosul?” he asked.

