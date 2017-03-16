BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:33 A.M.) – A Turkmen brigade of the Free Syrian Army thats based in al-Bab, has condemned the showdown between Turkey and the Netherlands in a video that was released.

The militant speaking in the video condemned “the rude attitude and behavior of the Netherlands against the Turkish community.”

He continues by stating that “this embarrassing attitude of the Netherlands is a harassment for the democratic rights”.

The video ends with the yelling of “Allahu Akbar”.

A war of words between the Turks and Dutch have occurred after the Netherlands refused to allow Turkish officials to speak the Turkish migrant community in the country. This is in the effort to try and convince them to vote for the President of Turkey to have greater powers in an upcoming referendum.

