DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2:30 A.M.) – At least 44 Syrians were killed after an American airstrike struck a mosque in the rebel-held village of Al-Jinah on the provincial border between Idlib and Aleppo on Thursday evening. 90 more were injured and the death toll is expected to rise overnight, local activists said. Another report sets the death toll at around 75 already.

Although early reports blamed the Russian Air Force, photos from the site revealed that the missile was manufactured in the US, suggesting Washington was to blame for the massacre.

Some 300 people, mostly civilians, were present inside the Al-Jinah mosque as it was abruptly hit during prayer time by an airstrike, burying many beneath the rubble.

42 m Aldin 🇧🇦 @CT_operative This indicate highly precise strikes which were not the case so far in Russian and Syrian Air Forces bombardments. Follow Aldin 🇧🇦 @CT_operative Most likely by 2 US Air Force AGM-114 Hellfire missiles from the drone.



44 likes

It was not immediately clear why the United States Airforce carried out the massacre; however, another report said dozens of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) fighters were present. HTS was recently labeled a terrorist organisation by the US.

Recently, 17 adolescents were killed by US airstrike at a desert village south of Raqqa, according to a local monitor and Syrian state media. The US usually denies collateral damage and is yet to address the incidents.