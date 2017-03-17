BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:12 A.M.) – Israeli military jets have been targeted by anti-aircraft missiles after they struck several targets in Syria, a spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told Sputnik.

Israeli sirens began to alarm as a result of the Syrian missile defense system.

“I can say that the sirens were the result of the incident,” an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson told Sputnik.

Israel’s Haaretz media explained that Damascus retaliated after the Israeli aggression that targeted several targets in Syria overnight.

The Syrian missiles failed to strike any of the jets, with one of them being intercepted by an Israeli missile defense system to the north of Jerusalem.

There were no Israeli casualties it was reported.

“The incident did not result in any damages or casualties on the Israeli side,” the Israeli spokesperson said.

