BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – A Russian air battalion carried out dozens of airstrikes last night, targeting the Islamic State’s positions inside the Deir Hafer Plain of east Aleppo.

Russian jets relentlessly pounded the Islamic State’s positions in the Deir Hafer Plain, paving the way for the Syrian Arab Army and Al-Baqir Tribesmen to advance along the southern flank of this key town.

According to the Islamic State’s media wing, Al-‘Amaq, the Russian Air Force conducted more than 40 airstrikes in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, hitting targets around the Deir Hafer and Maskanah plains.

While Russian jets clobber ISIS from the air, the Syrian Arab Army is closing-in on Deir Hafer after several days of fighting the Islamic State forces south of the aforementioned town.

