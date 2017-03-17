DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:15 P.M.) – Amid intense battles on the outskirts of Palmyra, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) neutralized a notorious jihadist commander who was featured by Islamic State outlets destroying ancient UNESCO sites back in 2015 when the terror group overran the ancient city.

According to a rebel source, Abu Hamid was shot dead by the SAA in the desert of eastern Homs on Thursday. The ISIS chief originated from As-Sukhnah, a town on the highway between Palmyra and Deir Ezzor. He reportedly commanded an ISIS battalion personally.

Meanwhile, the SAA also blew up another ISIS suicide bomber east of the Palmyra Silos.

On the Palmyra battlefield, Syrian government forces retook control of the Mazal mountain, Al-Hari Castle and Palmyra Gas Fields on Thursday.

Minutes after Al-Masdar News published this story, Amaq Agency confirmed the alleged death of Abu Hamid Al-Sukhni:

Majd Fahd contributed to this story.

