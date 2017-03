Jason Chaffetz finds out military is out of control with their spending.

“You Spent $20,000,000 On Firewood?” Jason Chaffetz Infuriated With The DoD

“You Spent $75,000 On 25 Bicycles” Jason Chaffetz Goes Berserk On GSA Officials

“You Bought 14,550,803 Ammunition Rounds & Only Shot 15 Times?” Jason Chaffetz Baffled