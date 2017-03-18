Fox News correspondent James Rosen appeared on Fox News on Sunday and recalled when the Obama administration labeled him a “conspirator” and sought legal counsel to rifle through his emails and multiple phone records.
Rosen recalled his own personal experiences being monitored by the former administration, one day after Trump accused Obama of wiretapping his phones at Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign.
In 2013, attorney general Eric Holder of the Obama administration allegedly signed off on an order to tap personal communications of Fox News correspondent James Rosen, designating him a potential “criminal co-conspirator” and a “flight risk” under the Espionage Act, because of stories Rosen published on North Korea that supposedly contained sensitive information.
During a Fox News interview, Rosen distinctly clarified that neither he nor his parents were wiretapped, but that the Obama administration did attempt to access his personal communications.
When asked what the administration was attempting to investigate by ordering surveillance on him, Rosen stated that they had launched an investigation into the sources he used for his articles on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. He claimed that both Obama and Holder were upset with him for publishing the articles.
He also said the surveillance extended to keeping tabs on his “whereabouts and use of [a] swipe badge as part of the State Department press.” Rosen recounts that Holder admitted it was one of the “biggest regrets of his tenure,” and by all accounts was “illegal and unprecedented.”
“Not even Neil Sheehan, who is the New York Times reporter back in 1971 who published the Pentagon Papers, 7,000 classified documents, was designated by the Nixon administration as a criminal co-conspirator in a violation of the Espionage Act,” Rosen noted. “So, that was an honor I had all unto myself.”
In the case of Trump’s allegations against Obama for wiretapping his team, Rosen says “It’s entirely plausible,” and added, “This is the nature of the age in which we live, the age of Eric Snowden.”
He emphasized that it remains unproven at this point as to what led to the accusations.