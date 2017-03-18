An ISIS jihadist recently made quite a revealing statement: ISIS has already smuggled in four thousand jihadist fighters into Europe, and that they are entering in as refugees. He said that he settled into Turkey and began working on smuggling in Muslim terrorists as small groups into Western nations.

He said that the terrorists came into Europe on cargo ships alongside other refugees. They travel from the Turkish cities of Izmir and Mersin and travel into Europe, mainly Italy. The operative made it very clear that the terrorists intend to make attacks within Europe, especially Italy.

What is worthy of our attention is the fact that they are focusing on Italy, which is very easy for illegal immigrants to enter. Muslims cause many problems in Italy and even persecute Catholics. We have several examples of this. For one, in November of last I had the opportunity to interview Tommy Pacinotti, who informed us how the Muslims spat on conservative Catholics protesting against Islam, and even told them that a good Christian is a beheaded one and “death to the Pope!” This information can be heard in this video: SOURCE