Despite voters making clear during the election that jobs for American workers were a top priority, not to mention the obscene percentage of working-age Americans not engaged in the workforce, roughly a third of the U.S. Senate wants to continue importing tens of thousands of unskilled foreign workers annually to fill jobs in this country.

Breitbart recently reported on a letter sent by a bipartisan group of senators to Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly that urged him to make efforts to ensure that every single available H-2B “blue-collar” visa be awarded to an eligible business in need of more cheap labor.

The request came following the return of a cap on the program that limited H-2B visas to only 66,000 annually, a significant drop from the 264,000 visas authorised under the 2016 budget. That number was lowered to the normal normal level after an incredible backlash from voters.

The letter, which was written by Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and Democrat Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, was joined by 30 other senators who are asking DHS chief Kelly to conduct an audit of the H-2B program and ensure that any remaining visas are properly issued to eligible businesses.

Fearing that the lowered cap for the year would soon be reached, and citing figures from 2015 which revealed about 5,000 H-2B visas went un-issued, the senators asked that any unused visas from the first half of the year be applied toward the second half.

As NumbersUSA noted, the H-2B visas generally go to unskilled foreign labourers who work in a variety of low-skilled jobs that could be filled by the scores of unskilled American workers without the education or experience to obtain higher paying jobs.

It is worth pointing out that, of the 32 senators who signed the letter asking for more unskilled foreign labor in the American job market, 21 of them are Republicans, with the remaining senators being 10 Democrats and one independent.

In addition to the authors, Tillis and Warner, the 30 senators who signed the letter are:

John Barrasso (R-WY), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Richard Burr (R-NC), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Tom Carper (D-DE), Bob Casey (D-PA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Thad Cochran (R-MS), Chris Coons (D-DE), Susan Collins (R-ME), John Cornyn (R-TX), Mike Enzi (R-WY), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Orrin Hatch (R-UT), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Angus King (I-ME), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), James Lankford (R-OK), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Patty Murray (D-WA), Pat Roberts (R-KS), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Tim Scott (R-SC), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

These senators have seemingly placed the wealth and well-being of foreign guest workers and the businesses who employ them above the needs of the millions of out-of-work Americans, many of whom would willingly accept jobs in the construction, landscaping, hotel, restaurant and food processing industries.

source