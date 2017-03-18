

SAM air defence missiles (Image Source: Iran Review)

21st Century Wire says…

Israel has attacked Syria again, but this time Syria actually fired back – raising concerns about this conflict blowing-out into a wider war.

First the first time in 6 years, Israel officially acknowledged an airstrike in Syria, after a pre-down raid. However, according Syria’s military, an Israeli plane was downed and another hit another while carrying out pre-dawn strikes against Syria near the famed desert city of Palmyra.

“The Jewish state does not usually confirm or deny each individual raid but may have been led to do so this time by the circumstances of the incident.”

Could Israel be providing a type of air support for ISIS and other terrorists operating in Syria, particularly around Palmyra? What other reason would Israel give intervene in an area which has been liberated from ISIS control by the Syrian Army and the Russian Airforce?

A similar conclusion could be drawn by the brutal US attack against the Syrian Army forces killing at least 80 back in September at Deir Ezzor – which allowed ISIS to advance past a position previously defended by the Syrian military.



Palmyra recently liberated from ISIS, and Israel responds by attacking Syrian positions in the area.

Traditionally, the standard line Israel will give to justify attacking Syria would be to “stop Hezbollah weapons deliveries.”

Another possible motivation for Israel to raise tensions could be in order to justify an increased land-grab in the contested Golan Heights area – which UN Peacekeepers have left vacant after fleeing in 2014, leaving the area open to increased theft. Israel had illegally seized much of the area from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and annexed it in 1981 – a move which was never recognized internationally.

Israel pays close attention to developments in the Syrian conflict for fear that it could be exploited by its arch-rival Iran to install allies close to the armistice line on the Golan and Israel’s borders.

Israel has now attacked Syria by air on numerous occasions since the onset of the Syrian War in 2011, including a particularly violent air attack in 2013, and most recently bombing Damascus in January of this year, but this is the first time that Syria has fought back in a serious manner. The danger here is that Israel might claim ‘self defense’ for its possible reaction to their loss, or in retaliation for Syria firing on Israeli planes – even though it is Israel who is the aggressor and who has a track record of aggression in Syria. In other words, Israel might use Syria’s defensive actions against Israel’s own aggressive actions as justification to escalate a conflict.

As usual, not a word from the US media, or a single word of condemnation from the UN – a body which appears to be forbidden from censuring Israel when it attacks its neighbours, or kills Palestinian civilians en mass, as it did in Gaza.

Perhaps Israel is looking for an excuse to get more involved in Syria, and by virtue of its own dirty record this far, its prime directive has to be to weaken the Syrian government, its military, and by doing so – helping lawless terrorist forces operating in Syria and the region.

Will Washington dare to make a public statement on this serious matter?

This, coupled with the very real US invasion of Syria this week should be viewed as a very disturbing and dangerous development – to anyone who cares…

Israeli warplanes hit targets in Syria as tensions flare

The Daily Star

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli warplanes struck several targets in Syria early Friday, prompting retaliatory missile launches, in the most serious incident between the two countries since the Syrian civil war began six years ago.

Syria’s military said it had downed an Israeli plane and hit another as they were carrying out pre-dawn strikes near the famed desert city of Palmyra that it recaptured from extremists this month.

“Our air defense engaged them and shot down one warplane over occupied territory, hit another one, and forced the rest to flee,” the army said in a statement carried by state news agency SANA.

The Israeli military denied that any planes had been struck. The Syrian government has made similar unfounded claims in the past.

“The safety of Israeli civilians or the Israeli air force aircraft was at no point compromised,” Israeli army spokesman Peter Lerner told AFP.

Nevertheless, analysts said the incident represented a significant shift in Syria’s response to Israeli airstrikes inside its territory.

The air force said earlier that it had carried out several strikes on Syria overnight, but that none of the ground-to-air missiles fired by Syrian forces in response had hit Israeli aircraft. It was an unusual confirmation by the Jewish state of air raids inside Syria.

“Overnight… aircraft targeted several targets in Syria,” an Israeli army statement said.

“Several anti-aircraft missiles were launched from Syria following the mission and (Israeli) aerial defense systems intercepted one of the missiles,” it said.

None of the missiles fired from Syria hit their targets, the army added.

One missile was intercepted by Israel’s Arrow air defense system, Israeli media reported.

It would be one of the first times the system has been used.

A Jordanian military source said shrapnel from one missile fell in the north of the kingdom without causing any casualties…

Continue this story at The Daily Star

