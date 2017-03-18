BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:05 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive operations in the eastern suburbs of Damascus on Saturday, targeting the Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) headquarters in Al-Qaboun.

Led by the 42nd Brigade of the 4th Mechanised Division, the Syrian Arab Army infiltrated the jihadist defences in Al-Qaboun and seized the FSA’s headquarters on Saturday morning.

According to Al-Masdar’s Majd Fahd, the Syrian Arab Army captured the 1st Brigade headquarters of the Free Syrian Army, along with its corresponding Shari’ah Courts inside of Al-Qaboun.



Fahd also added that the Syrian Arab Army destroyed a network of tunnels that were used to transport supplies from the East Ghouta (specifically Jobar) to Al-Qaboun.

The Syrian Arab Army is now engaged in fierce combat along Al-Hafez Street in the Barzeh suburb, as they continue to advance against the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.