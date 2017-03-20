Click here to read on Khalaf’s resignation from the UN.

In his book, Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid, published 11 years ago, President Jimmy Carter raised the question whether Israel had stolen Palestine and excluded the rightful residents from their homeland.

On March 15 UN Under-Secretary General and director of the UN’s West Asia Commission Rima Khalaf published a UN report that also concludes that “Israel is committing the crime of apartheid.” By Friday March 17, Israel’s puppets, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, had forced Under-Secretary General Khalaf to resign.

The report won’t be up long. Read it while you can before it is taken down.

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy and associate editor of the Wall Street Journal. He was columnist for Business Week, Scripps Howard News Service, and Creators Syndicate. He has had many university appointments. His internet columns have attracted a worldwide following. Roberts’ latest books are The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West, How America Was Lost, and The Neoconservative Threat to World Order.