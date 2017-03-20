Hell raining down in beloved Damascus today as “rebel” terrorists attack civilian areas with mortars and exploding bullets.

What lovely “freedom and democracy” we’ve brought to beautiful, safe, secular Syria.

I’ve been very quiet online lately for a few reasons.

First because am crushingly busy working on some projects and plans.

And second, had to take a few days break as I was just so angry about so many things. Was talking with a dear friend and fellow true patriot the other day…both in despair after peeling back the layers of the onion of US foreign policy. There are very very few examples of us doing anything good…or even trying to

Growing up hurts.

Janice Kortkamp