On March 21, an intense fighting continued between the Syrian army and the joint militant forces led by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham in the Qabun industrial area in eastern Damascus.

As the militants’ attempt to seize this important industrial area and to link up the militant-held Qabun pocket with the militant-held region of Eastern Ghouta entered the third day, the issue of the casualties suffered by the sides became very important.

Thus, according to pro-militant sources between 70 and 90 members of the Syrian army and its allies had been killed and over 100 pro-goovernment fighters had been injured since the start of the clashes. The majority of these casualties were suffered by government forces as a result of attacks of suicide vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices.

The number of killed pro-government fighters is at least partly confirmed by pro-government media activists. The official pro-government narrative denied such a high number of casualties.

In turn, according to pro-government sources, between 90 and 110 members of militant groups (mostly Hayat Tahrir al-Sham) were killed in failed attempts to seize the Qabun industrial area.

While the provided numbers cannot be confirmed independently because the sides hide their casualties on a constant basis, they allow to evaluate the intensity of the ongoing clashes in eastern Damascus and the importance of the area for government forces and their opponents.

Syrian troops are at the frontline in the Qabun area (source):

Militants deployed for the advance:

source