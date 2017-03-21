DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:50 A.M.) – Syrian army helicopters conducted numerous sorties over an Islamist pocket on the provincial border between Quneitra province and Rif Dimashq, targeting a handful of rebel-held villages in and around Mazra’at Al-Bayt Jinn on Monday.

In response, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (Syrian Al-Qaeda branch) attacked outposts held by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) on the perimeter of Al-Maqrouseh, a nearby government-held village, using a variety of firepower.

This rural region has otherwise been under a fragile truce after the SAA captured Khan al-Shih and most of West Ghouta region in late November, 2016.

In other news, Syrian air defences shot down an Israeli drone in Quneitra province on Monday evening. The incident was later acknowledged by Tel Aviv.

