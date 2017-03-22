BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:35 A.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Russian President Vladimir Putin that his air force will continue to conduct airstrikes in Syria.

“If there is feasibility from an intelligence and military standpoint – we attack and so it will continue,” the Israeli Premier stated during his official state visit to China this week.

Netanyahu added that he informed President Putin of Israel’s intentions to continue their air operations inside Syria, regardless of Russia’s disapproval.

This statement by Netanyahu comes just five days after the Israeli Air Force attacked the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Palmyra countryside, claiming they were targeting Hezbollah.

