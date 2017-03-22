The Duran reported over the weekend on the dangerous military escalation between Israel and Syria, with Russia apparently caught in the middle.

Russia demanded an explanation in the aftermath of illegal Israeli airstrikes on Syrian troops in Palmyra.

In a formal statement Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made what many are describing as a thinly veiled threat against Russia.

The Duran noted that the Israeli PM claimed he was targeting Syrian allied Hezbollah fighters but in reality, it is almost certain the strike hit Syrian Arab Army regulars.

“That’s how we’ve acted and how we will continue to act…and everyone needs to take this into account. Everyone!“

The AFP is reporting that Israeli defence minister has threatened to destroy Syrian air defence systems should Syria defend its airspace against Israeli attacks.

Avigdor Lieberman told Israeli Public Radio on Sunday…

“Next time, if the Syrian aerial defence apparatus acts against our planes, we will destroy it.”

It was not exactly clear why Israel was so offended by Syria “acting against” its planes which were located above Syrian airspace at the time of shooting. In any case he warned that “we won’t hesitate. Israel’s security is above everything else; there will be no compromise.”

The minister was referring to the previously reported morning raid of the Israeli Air Force, the latest of several reported over the past few years, in which Israel claimed it targeted weapons bound for the Lebanese militant movement Hezbollah. Israel says it has to protect itself from advanced weapons which the militants try to obtain from the Syrian government. Syria shot surface-to-air S-200 missiles at the Israeli planes as they were flying back from the night mission. As noted above, Damascus claims it shot down one of the planes, although Israel still denies.

