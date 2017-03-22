In a recent television appearance, Syria’s U.N. envoy Bashar Jaafari made it clear that Damascus believes Moscow is firmly backing Syria’s right to defend itself against Israeli airstrikes.

According to Haaretz:

Russia has sent a clear message to Israel that the rules of the game have changed in Syria and its freedom to act in Syrian skies is over, Syria’s ambassador to the United Nations said on Sunday night.

“Putin sent a clear message,” said Bashar Jaafari, speaking on Syrian television. “The fact is that the Israeli ambassador [to Russia] was summoned for a conversation only a day after he submitted his credentials [to the Russian Foreign Ministry last Thursday], and was told categorically that this game is over.”

Syria’s use of anti-aircraft fire against Israel last Thursday night has changed the rules of the game, too, Jaafari said, adding that Syria will not stand idly by in the face of an Israeli threat.

This would certainly explain the full-blown meltdown currently taking place in Israeli media.