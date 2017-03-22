BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – More than 30 people were killed by a U.S. Coalition airstrike in northern Syria today, the AFP News Agency claimed this morning.

According to the AFP’s report, the U.S. Coalition struck a school in northern Syria; however, they did not specify the name of this institution or its location.

Given the U.S.’ concentration on the Al-Raqqa Governorate, it could very well be the location of their airstrike today.

Recently, AirWars.com released a report that claimed the U.S. Air Force had killed more civilians during the Iraqi Army’s Mosul offensive than the Russian Air Force did during the east Aleppo operation.

This report exposed Washington’s double standards when it comes to the destruction of their own airstrikes in the Middle East.

