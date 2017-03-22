Barack Obama never stops with his sick attempts to overthrow President Donald Trump. During the 2016 Presidential race Obama wiretapped Trump Towers to spy on President Donald Trump.The President must stop Obama’s craziness before totally ruins this country. Obama is a huge problem.

This new scandal is titled as “Obamagate.” WikiLeaks revealed that Obama has made quite the history of wiretapping and hacking political opponents and friends alike. What a bombshell!!!

WikiLeaks made a list of all of Obama’s wire taps:

– The US National Security Agency bugged a private climate change strategy meeting; between UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin;

– Obama bugged Chief of Staff of UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for long term interception targetting his Swiss phone;

– Obama singled out the Director of the Rules Division of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Johann Human, and targetted his Swiss phone for long term interception;

-Obama stole sensitive Italian diplomatic cables detailing how Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu implored Italy’s Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to help patch up his relationship with US President Barack Obama, who was refusing to talk to Netanyahu;

– Obama intercepted top EU and Japanese trade ministers discussing their secret strategy and red lines to stop the US “extort[ing]” them at the WTO Doha arounds (the talks subsequently collapsed);

– Obama explicitly targeted five other top EU economic officials for long term interception, including their French, Austrian and Belgium phone numbers;

– Obama explicitly targetted the phones of Italy’s ambassador to NATO and other top Italian officials for long term interception;

-Obama intercepted details of a critical private meeting between then French president Nicolas Sarkozy, Merkel and Berluscon, where the latter was told the Italian banking system was ready to “pop like a cork”.

Obama also wiretapped individuals in the US media which weren’t praising him:

– In 2013 the liberal Washington Post expressed outrage after the revelation that the Justice Department had investigated the newsgathering activities of a Fox News reporter as a potential crime in a probe of classified leaks. The reporter, Fox News’ James Rosen and his family, were part of an investigation into government officials anonymously leaking information to journalists. Rosen was not charged but his movements and actions were tracked.

– Also in 2013, members of the Associated Press were also a target of the surveillance. The ultra liberal New Yorker even noted that “In moderate and liberal circles, at least, the phone-records scandal, partly because it involves the dear old A.P. and partly because it raises anew the specter of Big Brother, may well present the most serious threat to Obama’s reputation.”

– Reporter Sharyl Attkisson said in 2014 that her personal computer and CBS laptop were hacked after she began filing stories about Benghazi that were unflattering to the Obama administration. A source who checked her laptop said the hacker used spyware “proprietary to a government agency,” according to an article in the New York Post.

Obama never thought that Donald Trump would be elected and be able to find out a lot of his crimes. It is no wonder he was so desperate to see Hillary Clinton as president. He thought Hillary would be sitting in the Oval Office and continue to cover everything up. Now, Trump is President and with his administration will moving forward with a full investigation into Obama and his crimes.

source