Warning: This article contains graphic photos.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 A.M.) – ISIS shot dead a man in western Daraa countryside for the charge of cursing god.



The Jaish Khaled bin Al-Waleed terrorist group (an ISIS-affiliate) that are operating in western Daraa countryside, carried out the execution on Wednesday.

According to Amaq Agency, the media wing of ISIS, the execution occurred in Tasil village.