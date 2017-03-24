BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:31 A.M.) – Pictures have been published of a militant group sending reinforcements to the northern Hama countryside front against the Syrian Army.

However, what makes these photos unusual is that Turkish Army vehicle, the ACV-15, are being used by the militants and heading to participate in fight against Syrian Army in rural Hama.

This proves that the whole offensive is supported directly by Turkey.

This effectively means that he ceasefire announced between Turkey and Russia in December last year has been broken by Ankara.

