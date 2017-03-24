Tags
DEM CONGRESSWOMAN: PUTIN COMMITTED “ACT OF WAR” AGAINST U.S. AND HE MUST BE PUNISHED
After Comey and Rogers agreed that Russia was an “adversary” seeking to “harm” the United States, Speier said that Russia had engaged in “conventional warfare,” “irregular warfare,” and “cyber warfare”.
Both Comey and Rogers refused to agree that Russia had engaged in any type of “warfare,” but Speier went on to argue that they did.
“I actually think that their engagement was an act of war, an act of hybrid warfare and I think that’s why the American people should be concerned about it,” she said.
Speier then proceeded to describe “a spider web with a tarantula in the middle” with the tarantula being Vladimir Putin “who is entrapping many people to do his bidding and engage with him,” before she named Roger Stone as one of those individuals.
Twitter users were quick to mock Speier, pointing out that tarantulas don’t spin webs to catch prey.During the hearing, Comey revealed that the FBI was investigating alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia although he acknowledged that there was no evidence Russia hacked or change any actual votes.