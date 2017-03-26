Damascus, Daraa, SANA_ Four persons were injured due to a terrorist mortar attack on al-Qusour residential neighbourhood in Damascus on Saturday.

A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that terrorist groups positioned in Jobar and Western Ghouta fired a mortar shell on al-Qusour residential neighborhood in Damascus, injuring four persons and causing material damage to the targeted place.

In Daraa, SANA reporter said that a number of citizens were injured and a fire erupted in a number of houses in a terrorist attack with rocket shells on al-Sahare neighborhood in Daraa province .

R.J/Ghossoun

