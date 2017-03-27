DAMASCUS, SYRIA (1:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Armed Forces, backed by Russian air force, continue to gain more territories from the Islamic State in the eastern countryside of Homs, eliminating more jihadists in the process.

The steady advance made by the attacking forces, combined with the recent setbacks suffered by the terror group, has forces the ultraconservative militants to retreat eastward to their stronghold in al-Sukhnah deep in the Syrian desert.

Combat footage released recently shows the K-52 attack helicopter targeting ISIS tanks, vehicles and command centers to the east of the ancient city of Palmyra.