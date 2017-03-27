President Erdogan of Turkey gave a speech of great importance that main stream media is not reporting. The Anadolu Agency, which is like the ‘Reuters’ of Turkey, reported on it and several Arabic sources have now picked up on it.



Walid Shoebat provided this translation:

“Unfortunately we the Muslims lost our aim to head towards Jerusalem. The water of our eyes froze making us blind, and our hearts that was destined to beat for Jerusalem is now instead conditioned for rivalry being in a state of war with each other.”

Erdogan’s desire to end strife and unite Sunnis and Shiites to aim towards Jerusalem was made in the state of Erzincan, central Turkey, in which he expressed his desire for the place to become suitable for Al-Isra’ Wal-M’iraj (Muhammad’s ascension to heaven and descent to Jerusalem) where he claimed is the cause of goodness: “descending from heaven over all Muslim nations”.

Turkish president called on citizens to “raise their hands in supplication for this blessed night towards Allah to restore the Al-Aqsa Mosque [Jerusalem] to be re-owned by Muslims, and to remove the mist from their eyes, to see Jerusalem in their hands at every moment and at every opportunity”.

Erdogan added: “When you mention the word ascension; the first thing that comes to mind is Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque,” while he expressed deep regret for the condition of Muslim heedlessness for Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem.

Erdogan says that he wants Spain. He says he is some reincarnation of Tariq Bin Ziad, the conqueror of Spain, the tyrant Alp Arslan, and Saladin. These are the Muslim leaders who fought Christendom and Saladin was the one who conquered Jerusalem. He wants to declare war on the strongest fortresses to advance his foreign God, Allah, through warfare.

He talks of Martyrs descending from heaven. Biblically, Erdogan wants the fallen angels to descend. He wants Allah to raise Jihdists. He want to be the shepherd, the Sultan and the Caliph.



When Erdogan went to Turkey, he and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made an alliance to work together to reunite the Muslim world

They have one more election to win in Turkey and if the AK Party gains enough seats in the Turkish Parliament next month, they will rewrite the Turkish constitution and put in a new presidential system that will leave Erdogan as the supreme leader (caliph) of this New Turkey. And that means, the fight for Jerusalem will begin.

President Erdogan of Turkey’s full speech (untranslated).