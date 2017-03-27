DAMASCUS, SYRIA (7:00 P.M.) – Despite rapidly losing ground across Syria and Iraq, the Islamic State still holds the upper hand in the battle for Deir Ezzor where besieged government forces are forced to fend off daily jihadist attacks.

On Friday, a number of ISIS tanks continuously targeted and harassed positions held by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) at the Al-Fourat university, located on the N7 Highway leading to the provincial capital of Deir Ezzor.

In addition, jihadist forces found themselves in possession of a large batch of ammunition and firearms after a Russian airdrop accidentally landed on ISIS-held territory.

The pictures also feature an Islamic State child soldier, known as caliphate cubs. These adolescent fighters are regularly used as suicide bombers to combat the SAA in Deir Ezzor.

The armaments stockpile was likely captured by ISIS west of Deir Ezzor city on March 20 after a Russian cargo plane misjudged its coordinates by a few kilometers, thereby parachuting the delivery directly to hostile jihadist militants.