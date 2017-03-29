Islamic State Vows to Destroy Iran For ‘Protecting’ Jews

In a new video, Islamic State cites Tehran’s “tolerance” for Jews as the reason for all-out war on Iran. What?

We don’t even know what to type.

In a Farsi-language video released on Monday, the Islamic State vowed to destroy Iran because … it “tolerates” Jews.

Take out a map. Find Syria. Find Iraq. Find the areas in both countries that are controlled by Islamic State. Now find the nearby country known throughout the world as a Jewish homeland. If you think this country is Iran, then you are probably the guy who wrote the script for this hilarious Islamic State propaganda video.

Via the Times of Israel:

The Islamic State group threatened Iran for its role in the region’s conflicts, in a rare Farsi-language propaganda video released on Monday. The 36-minute video, entitled “The Farsi Land: From Yesterday ’till Today,” was issued through IS’s social media channels from Diyala province in neighboring Iraq. A masked man directs his message to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “Oh, Khamenei, you cursed person who controls the so-called Islamic Iranian regime, rest assured that soon we will destroy your house like this,” he says, pointing to ruins behind him. The video also chastises Iran for its tolerance towards Jews. “Iran raised its slogans against the US and Israel to deceive the Sunnis, while Iranian Jews live safely in Iran under its protection, and it has provided them with temples and churches as seen in Tehran and Isfahan,” the narrator says.

This is a hoot.

Yes, yes, we know. According to Islamic State lore, IS represents “real Muslims”, so they are going after the apostates in Iran. Israel is not the “main” target of Islamic State because Iran is the greatest Jew-loving insult to Allah (or whatever).

Interesting logic. And perfect timing.

Islamic State is even making videos of their fighters shooting photographs of an Iranian general:

It’s probably because he tolerates Jews, right?

By the way — Iran actually is extremely tolerant towards its Jewish community.

Anyway, cool video Islamic State. (Hire new writers.)