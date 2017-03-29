It sounds like something that would be out of a horror movie. However, it is another reality of the evils of Islam.

According to a recent report, an Muslim man living in Australia wanted to join ISIS but his wife objected. In response, he murdered her in front of his three children, after which he ripped her eye out and flushed it down the toilet. He then took his children out for pastries.

When the police found the body, it was so badly disfigured it was barely recognizable:

An aspiring Islamic State fighter and father is accused of slaughtering his wife in front of their three children, gouging out her eye and flushing it down the toilet.

The Melbourne man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, took his young children with him in the car to dump their mother’s mutilated body in grassland.

He then took them to a bakery to eat pastries.

At the accused killer’s committal hearing on Thursday, a magistrates’ court heard the children are now in the care of child protection services and are highly disturbed.

A Department of Health and Human Services officer gave evidence that when one of the children was given a doll to play with in a sandpit at school and noticed it was missing a limb, he commented “that’s what had happened to his mother”.

Police documents tendered to the court allege the extremist father regularly abused his wife and children, and had a keen interest in fighting for the so-called Islamic State in Syria.

The documents say the wife objected to her husband’s jihadist sympathies and that conflict over this may have led to her death.

The body of the mother, aged in her 20s, was found by a jogger in Melbourne’s north last year.

It was so badly disfigured and tightly bound in cling wrap, a quilt and tape police could not tell what gender she was.(source)