BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – The Turkish Army and their rebel allies have announced the conclusion of Operation Euphrates Shield after more than six months of sporadically attacking the Islamic State (ISIL), Kurdish forces, and Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

Since launching this operation, the Turkish-led forces have captured the northern Aleppo cities of Jarabulus and Al-Bab from the Islamic State terrorist group.

However, during Operation Euphrates Shield, the Turkish Armed Forces often targeted the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) around the Afrin Canton of northern Aleppo, causing many observers of the war to question the Erdogan regime’s intentions.

With the conclusion of this military operation, the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and their Islamist allies that were participating in this battle will likely go to the front-lines in northern Hama and western Aleppo in order to aid their allies fighting the Syrian Arab Army.

