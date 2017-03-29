The bloody war in Yemen is turning out to be a PR disaster for Saudi Arabia and the US. Furthermore, the Trump administration considers providing more military support for the Saudi-led coalition. Radio Sputnik spoke with Dr. Christopher Davidson, associate professor in Middle East politics at Durham University. “We have a proxy struggle for the region between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran and in many ways Saudi Arabia saw the advances made by the Houthi tribes in alliance with a formal regime of Salah on the capital city of Yemen as essentially an Iran-backed advance and decided to intervene,” Davidson said. He further spoke about how this intervention has gone terribly wrong over the past two years. Talking about Trump’s administration considering providing more military support to the Saudi-led coalition, the professor said that it is important to be careful how such statements are interpreted. “The kind of support the United States is likely to provide Saudi Arabia with is very limited. It will include providing further intelligence and logistical support,” Davidson said. Russia Concerned by Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Urges Dialogue – UN Envoy

He further said that it is important to see this in light of the current US administration’s efforts to make Saudi Arabia invest as much as possible into the US economy and to keep Saudi Arabia buying as many weapons as possible at all costs.According to the professor the best way to achieve these two scenarios is to keep Saudi Arabia engaged in the never-ending war in Yemen, which of course from “Saudi Arabia’s perspective is seen as an existential struggle with Iran.”

Davidson further looked at other possible reasons why the US administration seeks to extend support to the Saudi-led coalition.

“There is a great concern that the US is drifting away from its alliance with Saudi Arabia and there are big things happening in the US right now that the White House cannot control,” the professor said.

He further said that the “war in Yemen has gone very badly wrong and it is starting to become very much like a PR disaster not just for Saudi Arabia but also for its major allies including the United States.”

