DEIR EZZOR, SYRIA (5:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) struck back against the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (ISIS) today inside the southwestern countryside of Deir Ezzor after nearly three weeks of being on the defensive.

According to a military source in Deir Ezzor, the Syrian Arab Army’s 137th Brigade of the 17th Reserve Division, alongside the 123rd Regiment, liberated Tal Umm Abboud after a fierce battle with the Islamic State terrorists this afternoon.

Backing the Syrian Armed Forces was the Syrian Arab Air Force (SAAYF), who carried out several airstrikes over this strategic hilltop on Saturday, killing a large number of Islamic State terrorists.

Video footage of the Syrian Air Force’s airstrikes on Tal Umm Abboud was captured by Hezbollah’s media wing; they would show the aftermath of this powerful attack.

