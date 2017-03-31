by ALEX CHRISTOFOROU

The “17 intelligence agencies” exposed.

For the better part of 8 months we have been hearing from the Clinton campaign, the western mainstream media, Congress et al. about the 17 intelligence agencies that have concluded that Russia interfered, hacked, sabotaged the US elections and America’s democracy.

To be accurate, 16 agencies were “highly confident” Russia hacked the DNC. The one agency capable of investigating the allegations, the NSA, said it was only “moderately confident.”

To be even more accurate, the FBI did not even get access to the DNC servers. It relied upon data provided by private security firm CrowdStrike, who just the other day walked back their audit conclusions on the hacks (via AntiWar)…

The “cyber-security” firm that everyone is depending on to make the case for Russia’s alleged “hacking” of the 2016 presidential election, CrowdStrike, has just retracted a key component of its analysis – but the “mainstream” media continues to chug along, ignoring any facts that contradict their preferred narrative.

As Voice of America – hardly an instrument of Russian propaganda! – reports:

“U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike has revised and retracted statements it used to buttress claims of Russian hacking during last year’s American presidential election campaign. The shift followed a VOA report that the company misrepresented datapublished by an influential British think tank.”

Most pundits and analysts probably cannot even name 5 of the 17 intelligence agencies that they so proudly say prove Russia hacked US democracy.

Below is a complete list of the 16 intelligence agencies in the US Intelligence Community, headed by the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), whose statutory leadership is exercised through the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), who under the Obama White House was James R. Clapper…making 17 total agencies.

Why the list?

Because we are certain that the Coast Guard Intelligence Agency, Marine Corps Intelligence Agency, and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency are authorities when it comes to US election hacking, and thus should be trusted when they sign off to being “highly confident” of Russian election meddling.

The 16 members of the IC are:

