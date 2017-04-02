DAMASCUS, SYRIA (1:05 A.M.) – On Saturday evening, Russian warplanes lit up the skies over the Syrian-Turkish border as numerous sorties were conducted in northern Idlib.

According to an eye witness close to Al-Masdar News, at least ten airstrikes were observed around midnight as Russian jets targeted positions held by Ahrar Al-Sham and Jaish Al-Islam near the towns of Al-Kafeer and Babsqa.

Amid the Russian aerial bombardment, a weapons depot was blown to smithereens, causing significant destruction. In addition, Russian airstrikes targeted a military base controlled by Daraya rebels whom were evacuated from the Syrian capital in August, 2016.

The eye witness added that three Russian jets briefly entered Turkish airspace to conduct the overnight airstrikes. Turkish anti-aircraft units did not respond, the source said.

Footage of the Russian airstrikes inside Syria from the town of Reyhanlı in Turkey:

Dozens of militants were reportedly killed by the surprise airstrikes which left rebel forces without warning due to Russian jets attacking from an unexpected angle.

A number of pictures surfaced online moments ago showing scores of deceased Islamist fighters. Below, a fighter from Daraya was among the fighters claimed to be dead: