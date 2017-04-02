BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:56 A.M.) – The Free Syrian Army (FSA) and the Turkish troops plan to launch a new operation in northern Syria in the next few weeks, one of the FSA field commanders Ahmed Usman told TASS on Friday.

Usman, who is a member of the Syrian opposition’s High Negotiations Committee delegation to the Geneva talks, claimed that the new operation between the FSA and the Turkish military will begin “in less than a month”.

“The Euphrates Shield Operation was aimed at reaching the city of al-Bab and liberate it,” Usman said adding that this task had been fulfilled.

“Now we are considering opportunities to launch new operations, probably, under different code names,” he said.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Wednesday announced the completion of the Euphrates Shield operation, however he did not rule out a new operation.

