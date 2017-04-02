DAMASCUS, SYRIA (8:25 P.M.) – Islamic State released 18 revolting images on Saturday showcasing the summary execution and decapitation of a handful of captive Iraqi soldiers, supposedly members of the Popular Mobilisation Units and Iraqi Army along with a spy.

According to Amaq Agency, the largest ISIS propaganda outlet, the gruesome beheading incident happened in Diyala province of eastern Iraq, a region neighbouring Iran. ISIS militants were otherwise thought to be largely expelled from this area.

The photos are not for the faint-hearted; viewer discretion is advised.