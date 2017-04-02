After getting away with whatever the hell he wanted over the past 8 years, it looks like Obama’s cockiness might just be his undoing. In the last days of his presidency we are now learning that he wiretapped and spied on Trump throughout the presidential election, as a way to get “dirt” and ruin his election chances against Hillary. As ‘Obamagate’ blows wide open, the realization of just how screwed Obama could be in the coming weeks would be completely devastating, as former intelligence officer Lt. Col Tony Shaffer has just revealed.

As liberals push back on the narrative that Obama wiretapped Trump’s phones, the evidence against Obama continues is to pile up. And if it can be proven that Obama’s wiretapping was illegal, the end result would be the unprecedented indictment of the former president on FELONY CHARGES.

In a a recent interview with Trending Today USA, Lt. Col Tony Shaffer called ‘Obamagate’ an “order of magnitude” even bigger than the Watergate scandal because the incident included “using nation-state resources for purposes of political gain.”

When asked if Obama could be arrested for violating the law, he said that it would be the “first time a former president could be indicted for a felony.”

“…I think it is very possible that he acted outside of the scope of his duties, responsibilities and authorities to turn the resources of a nation-state on a candidate. This is, as I’ve said before, soviet-dictator level wrongdoing,” he added.

Shaffer said that Obama using government resources to spy on Trump was for the sole purpose of getting Hillary into office, as Obama hoped the wiretapping would produce enough “dirt” on Trump to sabotage his presidential run.

It looks like Obama’s reckless antics are finally going to catch up with him. After 2 presidential terms of stabbing America in the back and committing treason, how incredibly epic would it be for Obama to get smacked with a federal offense and spend a little time in prison?

