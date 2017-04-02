The demand first derived from Islamic Sharia Law. Muslim nurses feared that washing their hands in the operating room, “compromises their modesty.” Of course, medical experts argued that not practicing proper sanitation before a procedure compromises the safety of patients instead.

Still, Muslim nurses now have the option to wear disposable plastic over-sleeves, rather than scrubbing their hands.

The Department of Health in the UK addressed concerns about the solution by stating that “the guidance is intended to balance infection control measures with cultural beliefs.”

What do you think? Should Sharia Law overrule safety?

