John McCain and Lindsey Graham are upset with the Trump administration saying that removing Syrian President Assad from power is no longer a top priority.

Now that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Assad’s fate will be decided by the Syrian people and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, told reporters…“You pick and choose your battles. And when we’re looking at this it’s about changing up priorities and our priority is no longer to sit and focus on getting Assad out,” neocons John McCain and Lindsey Graham went ballistic at the prospects of Assad staying is power.

McCain is visibly upset that the countless hours invested in building his ISIS army, is now crashing down in spectacular fashion. Maybe another trip to Syria, to have coffee with Al-Baghdadi, is in order for Senators McCain and Graham.

In a statement Thursday evening, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee John McCain, blasted Tillerson’s and Haley’s comments.

McCain said in a statement…

“I am deeply disturbed by statements today by our Secretary of State and Ambassador to the United Nations regarding the future of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.” “Their suggestion that Assad can stay in power appears to be just as devoid of strategy as President Obama’s pronouncements that ‘Assad must go.’” “Once again, U.S. policy in Syria is being presented piecemeal in press statements without any definition of success, let alone a realistic plan to achieve it.”

McCain rant was furious, saying the Trump administration’s statements could negatively impact the war against ISIS by casting doubt among US allies…like Saudi Arabia and Qatar, who fund and support ISIS.

“Such a policy would only exacerbate the terrorist threat to our nation.”

“Trying to fight ISIS while pretending that we can ignore the Syrian civil war that was its genesis and fuels it to this day is a recipe for more war, more terror, more refugees, and more instability.”

“I hope President Trump will make clear that America will not follow this self-destructive and self-defeating path.”

McCain’s partner in ‘many a war crime’, Senator Lindsey Graham, said that such comments would be “the biggest mistake since President Obama failed to act after drawing a red line against Assad’s use of chemical weapons.”

We are sure Assad finds McCain’s panic attacks amusing, as Syria and Russia continue to obliterate the US senator’s ISIS army.